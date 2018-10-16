A Union City man was arrested after passing bogus money at a Union City convenience store.

Police reports said employees of Maverick, on east Reelfoot Avenue, reported a black male entered the store on October 11th and used three counterfeit twenty dollar bills to pay for cigarettes and gas.

Employees were able to describe to officers the vehicle in which the individual left the parking lot.

On Monday, police took 24 year old Brian Victor Macklin, of Nash Street, into custody for using counterfeit money.

Reports said Macklin admitted to using the fake money for the purchases.

