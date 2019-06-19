A Union City man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Division Street.

Union City police reports said Kenneth Charles Spicer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the traffic stop, and could not show proof of insurance.

Reports said a search of the vehicle yielded two syringes, a set of digital scales, three methamphetamine pipes and a plastic container with a crystal substance.

Spicer was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was also issued citations for failure to use a seat belt and no insurance.