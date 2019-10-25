Two people from Union City have been arrested and charged with child abuse involving a two-month old baby.

Union City police reports said investigators were notified the child was sent to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital with multiple fractures.

Once examined at the hospital, police reports said the child was found to have 19 total fractures, including two to the skull, thirteen to its ribs and four leg fractures.

Following an investigation, Union City investigators arrested the parents of the child.

22 year old DaQuan Green and 21 year old Roneshia Albea have now been taken into custody on Class-A felony charges of aggravated child abuse.