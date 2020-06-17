Officials at Magnolia Place Assisted Living in Union City have reported two positive cases of COVID-19.

In a press release, Administrator David Johnson said the two positive cases have occurred in staff members.

At this time no residents have experienced any signs of the virus.

The release said the last day for both staff members at the facility was on June 9th.

Both employees are now furloughed for 14 days, and must test “negative” before returning to work.

In the release, Johnson said Magnolia Place has reserves of isolation gowns, gloves, face shields and N95 masks on hand, and are ready to care for the needs of any resident that should tests positive for COVID-19.

Temperatures and protocols are taken before each staff member starts to work, with resident temperature taken on the day and afternoon shift.