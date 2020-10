Union City High School football fans wishing to attend this week’s game must buy their tickets in advance.

Dyersburg school officials have provided Union City with 250 tickets to pre-sell for the game that will kick off at 7:00 at J.C. Sawyers Stadium.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Union City High School from 8:00 until 10:00 Tuesday morning at the school.

Tickets are $6 each, and will not be sold at the gate on Friday night.