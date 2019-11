The Union City Golden Tornadoes will be in Memphis tonight to face the Fairley Bulldogs.

The Class-2A playoff football game will pit the same two teams who met in round two last year, with Union City winning late in the game 35-28.

Coach Darren Bowling spoke about tonight’s game, and the (9-2) Bulldogs, who are ranked seventh in the state.

Tonight’s game is being played on the artificial turf at Crump Stadium.

Kickoff will begin at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.