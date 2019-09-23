The Union City High School marching band brought home some hardware from its first contest of the season.

Union City’s color guard took first place in its division, and overall, in competition at South Gibson County High School in Medina on Saturday.

The Golden Tornadoes had a second-place showing in the drum major category and were third in the percussion.

Overall, competing in Class 5A, Union City placed fourth among 15 bands.

Union City will now compete at the “Festival of Champions” this Saturday, at Murray State’s Roy Stewart Stadium.