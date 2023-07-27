Union City Band Camp Wrapping Up Summer Preparation

The annual Union City High School summer band camp is close to wrapping up.

Today marks Day 9 of the ten day camp, that includes both morning and evening sessions.

During practice on Wednesday, Band Director Jason Deem told Thunderbolt News about the makeup of this years group.(AUDIO)

Deem explained this years band production.(AUDIO)

The Director said there will be several opportunities for the public to see performances from this years band.(AUDIO)

Jason Deem has worked with the Union City band for 17 years, including his position as Band Director since 2017.