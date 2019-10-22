The Union City High School marching band took home several honors from their latest competition in St. Louis.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Golden Tornadoes appearance at the “Bands of America Super Regional” resulted in awards for “Outstanding Musical Performance”, “Outstanding Visual Performance”, “Outstanding General Effect” and the overall “Class-A Championship”.

Because of their awards, the band also earned the right to march in exhibition on Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd at the Dome of America Center.

Union City will now turn its attention to its final two contests of the marching season.

This week, the band will perform in the Mid-South Marching Contest at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville and on November 2nd at the Contest of Champions in Murfreesboro on the Middle Tennessee State University campus.