War Memorial Stadium will be the site if the 34th annual Union City Band Invitational this Saturday.

A capacity crowd is expected to attend the event, with twelve bands from four states committed to participate in the competition.

The invitational is scheduled to begin at 10:45 Saturday morning, with the final awards ceremony expected around 9:30 Saturday night.

The Union City Golden Tornadoes Marching Band will perform in an exhibition only capacity around 1:30, according to band director Jason Deem.

