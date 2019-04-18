Two Union City High School band members have been recognized with All-State honors.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Caleb Parker and Nijel Smith were selected for the distinguished Tennessee Music Association All-State honors.

Parker is a junior who earned first chair status playing the oboe, while Smith is a senior who was selected as a sixth chair trombone player.

Hutchens said senior french horn player, Madison Butner, was also chosen with Parker and Smith for the All West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association group.