The community performance by the Union City High School band scheduled for tonight at War Memorial Stadium has been postponed.

Poor field conditions, and the risk of damaging uniforms, instruments and electronics, led Band Director Jason Deem to make the decision after consultation with Union City Schools administration and the Union City Turf Management Department.

The community performance will now take place next Tuesday at 6:00.

The Golden Tornadoes band will be performing at the Grand National Championships contest in Indianapolis on Friday at 4:15 local time.

