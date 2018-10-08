A second week of competition produced a second first-place performance by the Union City High School band.

The marching Golden Tornado band won the Class-1A Division in the “Sonic Blast” at Dickson last Saturday.

Union City also won the distinction in the “Regional Bands of America Championships” in Clarksville a week earlier.

The group will now take a week off from competition and enjoy fall break, before returning to march in the “West Tennessee Marching Band Championships” at UT-Martin on Saturday, October 20th.

Union City is scheduled to take the field at 4:15 at the UT-Martin competition.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...