Union City Bands Receive Superior Marks in Last Performances

The Union City band programs continue to rank with the elite.

Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said both the high school and middle school bands received the highest marks, at the recent regional concert festival at UT-Martin.

The Middle School band, under the direction of Joe Davis, earned superior marks for prepared and sight reading performance at the West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association Concert Festival at UT-Martin.

The middle school group has now completed the first leg of the Tennessee Bandmaster Association Sweepstakes Awards by receiving a superior rating.

With veteran band director Jason Deem at the helm, the High School band received all superior marks for prepared and sight reading performance as well.

By receiving superior ratings, the high school band has completed all requirements for the Bandmaster Association Sweepstakes Award, which is given for bands that score Superior Ratings for marching band and concert band.

The Sweepstakes Award will be given to the directors at the Tennessee Music Educator Association All-State Conference in Nashville on April 27th-thru-the-30th.