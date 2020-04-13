Union City Baptist Memorial Hospital CEO Skipper Bondurant said his staff is ready and prepared to handle COVID-19 issues.

With Obion County having over 30,000 residents, Bondurant said he is comfortable with the positive cases that have already been reported locally.

To help provide safety for health care workers, Boundurant said Baptist is now providing a safe way for individuals to be tested for the virus.

With all of the adjustments, cancellations and closings that have occurred due to the pandemic, Bondurant was asked if anticipates a longer period for recovery.

To schedule a coronavirus test in Union City, the number to call is 844-837-2433.

To receive additional information, or to ask specific questions, you can contact the Baptist Resource Center at 866-941-4785.