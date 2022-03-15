Union City Baseball and Softball Post Season Opening Wins

Softball:

Stevie Gossett was a winner in his Union City High School softball coaching debut.

Bayleigh Long’s one-out single in the bottom of the 10th chased home Bailey Decker with the game’s only run, to lift the Lady Tornadoes to a thrilling 1-0 victory over Halls Monday at Eddlemon-Hawks Field.

Long’s heroics, and a stellar pitching performance by Sophie Theobald, made UC’s season-opener one to remember for Gossett in his first game as the Twister softball skipper.

Theobald is a returning All-Stater from last year’s Class 1A state tournament team.

She struck out 14 and scattered just four singles to keep Halls off the scoreboard.

Marlee Theobald, Alli Kate Frilling, Anna Cheatham, Emmaline Qualls, and Kennedi Robinson all joined Long with singles in Union City’s six-hit attack.

Baseball:

Silas Petty’s walk-off single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Tornadoes to a come-from-behind 6-5 win in their first game of the 2022 season.

There were four lead changes in the game, with Union City rallying for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, after the Lions had taken the lead with a pair or tallies in the top of the frame.

Chase Norton, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, singled to open the seventh and came around to tie things up on an error.

Kase Ross singled and scored the game-winner, when Petty ripped a 3-1 pitch up the middle.

Ross ended up 2-for-3 and scored three times, while Landon Hauhe had three RBI.

Hauhe pitched into the seventh and fanned 11 batters, before giving way to Barrett Cox, who was credited with the victory.