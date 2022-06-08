Union City Baseball and Tennis Players Recognized for Season Play

Standouts from both the Union City Middle School baseball and tennis programs were recently honored at the conclusion of their respective seasons.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said head coaches Carter Hooks (baseball) and Ellen Hopkins and Maddie Britt (tennis) handed out special accolades to several members of their respective teams.

Among those receiving individual awards were:

BASEBALL:

Owen Waggoner – Mr. Hustle

Kirben Thompson – Best All-Around

Hayden Toon – MVP and Best Offensive Player

Ben Howell – Best Pitcher

GIRLS’ TENNIS:

Emma Jane Rice, (#4 Singles Award, Most Positive Award); Emma Mobbs, (#3 Singles Award, Best Doubles Record); Marley Waddell, (In It to Win It Award); Maddie Bailey, (Most Improved Award)

Bertie Jenkins, (#1 MVP Singles Award, Best Singles Record, Best Doubles Record); Josie Ross, (#2 Singles Award) Briley McKinney, (Most Dedicated Award)

BOYS’ TENNIS:

Tolar Armstrong, (In It to Win It Award); Camden Dawkins, (Most Dedicated Award); Jeremy Rice, (#2 Singles Award, Best Singles Record, Best Doubles Record)

Foster Rodgers, (Most Consistent Award); Kobe Kirk, (#3 Singles Award, Best Doubles Record); Landon McAdams, (#1 MVP Singles Award, Best Singles Record, Outstanding Leader Award)

Not Pictured

Grant Sinclair (#4 Singles Award, Most Improved Award)

Blythe Ogden (Most Consistent Award)