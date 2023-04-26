Union City Baseball Falls to Gibson County; Softball Rallies to Beat Milan

In high school baseball, the Union City Tornadoes’ final at-bat rally came up short in a home district loss against Gibson County.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City (9-11, 2-5) trailed 6-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, before scoring twice in that frame and twice more in the seventh.

Tucker Davis singled and doubled, Ben Kail went 2-for-3, and both Barrett Cox and Luke Joslin had extra-base hits. Davis, Cox, Landon Hauhe, and Kyler Southerland were all credited with RBIs.

Hauhe, Hayden Searcy, and statistician Tanner Hailey were all recognized in Senior Day ceremonies before the game.

In softball on Tuesday, Marlee Theobald knocked in teammate Emmaline Qualls with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Union City to a thrilling 6-5 softball victory over Milan.

The win was Union City’s first in District 12AA play and snapped a seven-game skid for the Lady Tornadoes, who are now 4-13 overall.

The Twister girls rallied from a 3-2 deficit to take a 5-3 lead after five innings. A pair of solo homers by visiting Milan in the top of the seventh evened the score before Theobald’s game-deciding poke.

Qualls tripled, singled, and scored three times in UC’s winning attack. Winning pitcher Addison Carr helped herself at the plate by driving in two runs, while Theobald went 2-for-4. Long contributed with a single and an RBI, while Kennedi Robinson had a double and a ribbie.

Carr was solid in the pitching circle, giving up just two earned runs and fanning four while going the distance.

Pre-game ceremonies were held to honor lone senior Bayleigh Long.

Union City is scheduled to play Gibson County at home today.