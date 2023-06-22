Union City Baseball Players Take Part in TBCA Showcase

Union City High School rising senior baseball players Will Ragsdale and Kyler Southerland put their talents on display recently at the 2023 TBCA showcase.

And, according to head coach Cole McAdams, the two proved they belong among some of the better players in the state.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Ragsdale, who hit a team-best .347 and drove in a club-high 20 runs as an infielder during his junior season, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in three games for a squad made up of players from Region 7 and 8.

Southerland, who led the Tornadoes in 2023 with a .962 fielding percentage as an outfielder, also had a hit against a heralded Farragut recruit as part of a 1-for-4 performance over three games.

The two Tornado players were chosen from among 65 to try out for the team. Other squads were comprised of players from East Tennessee (Regions 1 and 2), Clarksville (Regions 5 and 6), and Nashville (Regions 3 and 4). The West Tennessee entry won two of its three games in the event.

More than 40 colleges and universities were at the Lipscomb University campus to observe and grade players for possible recruitment.

McAdams was picked by Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association members to manage the West Tennessee squad.

“Both our guys competed well against and held their own,” the UCHS skipper said. “It was a good experience for them to see how they stacked up against top-flight competition, and we hope it’s a springboard for them to have outstanding senior seasons.”