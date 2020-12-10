Union City’s ever-changing basketball schedule is again being shuffled.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Tornadoes District 13A doubleheader at Greenfield, scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed due to the Lady Jackets team now in quarantine.

With an open date on Friday, the Union City girls will now play at McKenzie in a 6:00 varsity only game.

Tickets will be available at Union City High School from 8:00 until noon today and Friday, with no tickets sold at the door.

The Union City at Lake County 13A boys and girls games have been moved again, this time to Saturday night.

Tip-off for the girls game is set for 6:00, with tickets available at the door. Masks will be required for entry and temperatures will be taken.

And on Monday, December 21st, the Arlington at Union City girls game is canceled, with the boys junior varsity and varsity playing at Gibson County.