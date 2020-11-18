COVID-19 has now affected the start of the Union City High School basketball season.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the two Hall of Champions games scheduled for both Tornado teams this week, as well as the regular season home-opening contests scheduled for next week, have been canceled.

The cancellations come in the aftermath of the transition to full Distance Learning until after the Thanksgiving Break, and no practice being allowed during this time.

Union City’s season-opening games are now scheduled for December 1st at Westview, with practices allowed to resume late next week for the beginning of the season.