Union City Beats No.1 Ranked USJ at War Memorial Stadium

Union City’s 19-6 victory over University School of Jackson on Friday night was a big one for the program.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the seventh-ranked Golden Tornadoes not only knocked off Division II’s No. 1 ranked team, but also beat a perennially-heralded program that has made it to the state semifinals five times in the last seven seasons.

And Union City did so with a time-tested style that could best be described as simple ‘hard-nosed’ football.

The Purple and Gold physically imposed its will on the Bruins – especially in the second half when its old-school brand of ground and pound offense and swarming defense became the obvious storyline of the contest.

“When we play like we’re capable, we’re tough to handle for 48 minutes,” a smiling Union City head coach Nick Markle said afterward. “Those two- and three-yard plays in the early-going turn into six- and seven-yard gains in the third and four quarters after we lean on defenses up front for a while.

“Defensively, we just keep coming, too. We know where we stand. And if we stay healthy, continue to be unselfish, and play for each other, we have a chance to do some special things this season.”

After a scoreless first half, the Tornadoes unveiled a new element offensively when they inserted an extra offensive lineman (Hayden Moon) up front and regularly ran quarterback power with Keaten Brown.

Called “a load,” and “another fullback” by his coach, the 200-pound Brown racked up 78 of his game-high 90 yards after the intermission while regularly bulling his way for extra yardage in the smash-mouth approach.

Brown had 43 of those yards in Union City’s 69-yard scoring drive to open the third period. Gage Smith capped the series by shaking off a pair of USJ defenders and rambling 25 yards for a touchdown. Finn Frankum’s PAT made it 7-0 just 4 ½ minutes into the second half.

The Bruins immediately answered with their only score of the night as QB Berkley Pettigrew scooted into the endzone from five yards out after a 46-yard sprint by Kevin Finch. A failed point-after left the visitors still behind, 7-6.

Union City was unfazed and marched 71 yards in 10 plays after receiving the ensuing kickoff. The Tornadoes successfully attacked the flanks on a handful of snaps with Durrell Littleton darting 37 yards around left end to paydirt to cap the scoring drive with less than a minute left in the quarter.

Before the period ended, though, Union City tacked on another TD as Tayehari Jones snagged an overthrown Pettigrew pass and raced 55 yards for a score with just 18 seconds showing to make it 19-6.

Union City will now open Region 7-2A play on Friday with a trip to Houston County.