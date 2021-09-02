Union City Beta Club Students Make Mark in National Competition

First, Sarah Del Valle and Sara Ullrich made their mark in the Beta Club state-level competition.

Now, the Union City High School students have carved their names on the list of national winners.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Del Valle, a freshman last year, claimed first place in her grade group in science, while Ullrich finished seventh in the 11th-grade language arts division of the National Beta Club competition held in Orlando this summer.

The two high school students competed virtually in their respective categories, and were part of a contingent of more than 17,000 youths who took part in the competition.

The Top-10 finishers in each category were recognized with trophies/plaques.

Del Valle and Ullrich took multiple-choice tests as both academic and speech categories were held and judged online.

In all, six Union City High School students earned the right to compete on the national level with Top-5 finishes in the Tennessee state competition.

Joining Del Valle (first place) and Ullrich (fourth place) were Chloe Meade (fourth place, 10th-grade social studies), Leah Wisener (fourth place, 12th-grade mathematics), Lucas Greer (fifth place, 9th-grade language arts), and Tammy Huynyh (fifth place, Division II speech).