Union City Boys Advance to Regional Semi-Finals

Jackson Chism’s only basket against Waverly couldn’t have been any bigger for Union City.

Chism’s turnaround six-footer with 25 seconds remaining broke a 44-all tie, and was the difference in the Tornadoes’ 46-44 victory over the District 11 runner-up Tigers in Saturday’s Region 6-AA quarterfinal.

The win was Union City’s third in four postseason games, and now sends the (12-17) Purple and Gold into the second of two semifinals Tuesday night at 7:30 against host (20-7) Milan.

A berth in the sectionals is at stake in the game, with the two teams splitting games during the regular season.

“We persevered and showed some grittiness and toughness,” Twister head coach Shane Sisco said after his team had extended its season at least one more game. “You have to be able to respond to adversity, and we had some when they stepped up and made a 3-pointer to tie it up with a minute to go.

Union City led the majority of the contest, and by as many as eight points early in the second half.

D.J. Robinson led Union City with 18 points, while Malaki Brooks tossed in 16.

Waverly saw its season end with an 18-5 mark.