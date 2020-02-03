The Union City Boys and Girls Club have been named as a recipient of a grant.

Tennessee Boys and Girls Clubs were awarded $15,000 in Spectrum Digital Education Grants, as part of $5-million dollars given nationwide.

Also included in the state awards was the East Club Site in Jackson.

Tennessee Boys and Girls Club Executive Director T. Ryan Hughes said youth attending local clubs need access to computers for many needs, such as completing homework.

Hughes said the Spectrum grant also helps remove barriers for families, with family members given the opportunity to work on resumes, apply for jobs, as well as gaining job skills on club computers.