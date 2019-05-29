Union City High School was represented last week at the Tennessee American Legion Boys State at Tennessee Tech University by Caleb Parker and Kyle Herrell.

Caroline Conley and Aubree Keeling are representing UCHS as Girls State delegates and attending sessions this week at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

Boys State alternates were Hudson Calfee and Sam Theobald. Keeling actually replaced Davie Townes, who was unable to attend, while Sloan Bearden was the other Girls State alternate.

American Legion Boys State has been a program of the American Legion since 1935 and participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and the responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with city, county and state governments, operated by the students and elected to the various offices.

Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs. High school juniors are selected to attend the program.

Since 1947, Volunteer Girls State, a program of the American Legion Auxiliary, has invested in more than 25,000 young women in Tennessee by providing the tools they need to become confident, informed citizens and voters.

The non-partisan program is offered annually to more than 575 of Tennessee’s rising high school seniors and is centered on citizenship, teamwork and fostering a love of God and country.