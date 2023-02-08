Union City Boys Knock Off 5th Ranked Gibson County; Girl’s Fall to Lady Pioneers

Energized by the return of their top scorer, Malaki Brooks, after a lengthy injury absence, Union City knocked off fifth-ranked Gibson County 56-46 to celebrate Senior Night Tuesday at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Tornadoes won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and snapped Gibson County’s 11-game winning streak.

Union City also avenged an earlier embarrassing 37-point loss to the Pioneers, who suffered their first District 12-AA setback of the season.

D.J. Robinson, one of three boys’ players honored in Senior Night ceremonies, turned in a splendid 22-point performance to pace Union City offensively.

In the girl’s game, the 5th ranked (21-7) Lady Pioneers won 62-38.

Gibson County held Amari Bonds to a season-low 10 points in cruising to the victory.

Union City is now (8-17) in all games and (2-5) in league play.

