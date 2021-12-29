Union City Boys Lose in Cleveland; Union City and Obion County Girl’s Win in Martin

The Union City Golden Tornadoes basketball team fell in their second game of the Cleveland Christmas Tournament, while both the Union City and Obion County Central girl’s posted wins at the 57th annual Martin Lions Club Tournament.

Union City lost to Alcoa 62 to 46, and will wrap up play on Thursday with a broadcast time on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” at 1:40.

In Martin, the Lady Rebels began the day Wednesday with a 58-27 win over Lake County, and were scheduled to play Memphis Academy of Health Sciences at 4:00.

Union City beat Memphis Central 48-29.

The Obion County Central boys will play Westview at 8:30, with all games on Mix 101.3 WCMT.