An apology has been issued by a longstanding Union City business, following a racially sensitive post issued on Facebook.

Abernathy’s Honda-Polaris released a statement saying the company had learned a recent offensive and racially insensitive social media post had been attributed to our owner on a personal Facebook page.

The post stated Abernathy’s publicly denounces these posts and their content, and condemns racism of all types.

The posting went on to say Abernathy’s deeply regrets the posts and apologizes to everyone that had been offended.

The apology came following the widespread sharing of a Facebook post attributed to Russell Abernathy, pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview with WBBJ, Abernathy stated that he did not make the racial post and was contacting an attorney.

Also following the sharing of the Facebook post, Polaris issued a statement on Wednesday, but did not specifically name the business.

Polaris officials said the comments attributed to the owner of a “multi-line dealership” did not align with the companies commitment with all riders.

The Polaris statement said the owner has agreed to step aside in favor of new ownership, who would preserve the nearly 100 employees at the dealership.

The statement indicated that should an ownership transfer not occur, Polaris would terminate their relationship.