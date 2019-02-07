Union City police were called to the Sonic Drive-In on West Reelfoot Avenue, after a carhop was struck by a vehicle.

Police reports said officers arrived to assist 18 year old Taylor Burress, of Union City, who was struck and had a possible broken leg and other injuries.

Police then spoke to 48 year old Jennifer Cross, also of Union City, whose vehicle struck Ms. Burress.

Reports said Ms. Cross told officers she had pulled into a stall and thought she put the vehicle in park.

When reaching for something she had dropped, her foot reportedly hit the gas pedal causing the vehicle to strike Ms. Burress.

The police report stated Ms. Burress was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Cross vehicle and Sonic building both received damage from the accident, according to the report, but the estimated value was unknown.