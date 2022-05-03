Union City Cashier Cited After Alcohol Compliance Check

A Union City woman was cited during an alcohol compliance check conducted by local law enforcement officers.

Union City police reports said an underage informant was able to purchase a six pack of alcoholic beverages from the Little General Store, located at 2129 East Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said officers then entered the store and spoke with the cashier, 39 year old Callie Renee Smith, who sold the beverages.

The police report said the alcoholic beverages were sold, despite Ms. Smith checking the ID of the underaged individual making the purchase.

A citation for unlawful sale of alcohol was issued, along with a court date of June 8th in Obion County General Sessions Court.