Union City Council members say a local cemetery is in much need of attention.

Board members discussed the condition of City View Cemetery, after a recent visit to the site on Adams Street.

After seeing the cemetery, Mayor Terry Hailey said it was evident that work was needed.

Rippy said he felt there was a city obligation to maintain the cemetery.

Councilman Randy Barnes also visited the site, and expressed his displeasure at the condition.

Parks and Recreation Director Ken Morris told board members that crews have recently started some clearing and other work at the cemetery location.