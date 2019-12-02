Union City High School’s competitive cheerleading squad received a second bid to the National Championships in Florida.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the team had an outstanding performance with “no deductions” during their latest performance in Birmingham, Alabama.

Union City competed in the large “Varsity Game Day Division” and increased their scoring from a previous event at Brentwood High School.

Before their appearance in Orlando at the CFA National Championship, Union City will perform twice more.

The cheer team will be in the “Cheer Extreme Showcase”, at South Fulton, on Sunday, followed by the “Bootheel Classic” in Cape Girardeau on December 15th.