Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield was one of five Obion Countians injured in a two vehicle accident on the West Kentucky Parkway on Thursday morning.

Kentucky State Police say the accident occurred near Nortonville, in Hopkins County.

According to State Police reports, just after 8:00 Troopers received a call of a two vehicle collision near the 42 mile marker.

The initial investigation indicated 59-year-old Alfred Louis Gansert III, of Union City, was operating a tractor-trailer truck going eastbound.

It appears Gansert was attempting to make an illegal U-turn, when he collided with a vehicle, hauling a 25 foot gooseneck trailer.

This vehicle was being operated by 47-year-old Timothy Shaw, also of Union City.

Reports said the tractor-trailer came to rest in the median, with the trailer blocking both eastbound lanes of travel.

Shaw’s vehicle traveled across the median, and both westbound lanes, before stopping.

State Police say Gansert was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment of injuries.

Shaw and his three passengers, 62-year-old Perry Barfield and 51-year-old David McCullough, both of Troy, and 29-year-old Steven McCullough, of Montgomery, Alabama, sustained possible injuries, but were not transported for treatment.

Gansert was charged with improper turn-drive lane-enter limited access highway, and reckless driving.