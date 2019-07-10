A case involving child abuse by a Union City man has been sent to the Grand Jury.

22 year old James Guy II was charged with aggravated child abuse, following an investigation by the Union City Police Department.

Police reports said investigators were notified on June 24th, that a 2-month-old child was being treated for leg and rib fractures at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Reports said the injuries were believed to have occurred to the child in Union City.

During a hearing in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on Tuesday, Guy was bound over to the October term of the Grand Jury.

He was being held in the Obion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.