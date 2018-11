Union City will soon be getting the holiday look, as Christmas decorations are scheduled for installation.

Union City Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey told Thunderbolt News that a schedule is in place to install the annual decorations.

Bailey said his crews will again install about 80 of the LED lit Christmas trees from poles throughout the city.

Bailey said it takes about two days to install the big tree at the Courthouse, with an additional day needed for placing the decorations.

