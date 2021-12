A large turnout of participants took part in Thursday night’s Union City Christmas parade.

Parade watchers lined the streets from Reelfoot Shopping Center to North Main Street, watching floats, antique vehicles, and multiple other decorated entries.

The crowd was also treated to music by the Union City High School and Obion County Central marching bands.

(photos: Charles Choate 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)