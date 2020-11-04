The Union City Christmas parade will now take place on Thursday, December 3rd.

Officials with Main Street Union City say the date is a change from the original schedule of December 1st.

Line-up for the parade will take place at the Reelfoot Shopping Center at 5:30.

Cash Prizes will be awarded to the Best Float, Best Antique Car and Best Decorated Vehicle.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no throwing of candy this year, and those who line the streets to watch the parade are urged to wear a mask at all times.