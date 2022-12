The Union City Christmas parade will take place tonight, (Thursday) with lineup at the Reelfoot Shopping Center parking lot.

Line-up will start at 5:30, with judging to be held in three categories.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded to the “Best Float” and “Best Decorated Vehicle”, with a prize awarded to the “Best Antique” car.

The parade will start at 7:00, and will travel north on First Street.