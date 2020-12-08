The Union City Christmas parade will take place tonight.

Those wanting to participate with a float or other entry are urged to begin the free registration at 5:30, at the Reelfoot Shopping Center parking lot.

There will be cash prizes for the “Best Float”, “Best Antique Car” and “Best Decorated Car”.

Horses will be allowed in the parade, but no throwing of candy will take place from any entrant.

The parade will begin at 7:00 and will travel north on First Street to Main Street.

Main Street officials are urging all parade attendees to please wear a mask, and to spread out over the entire parade route.

The “Lighting of the Union City Christmas Tree” will also be shown tonight at 6:30 on the Main Street-Union City Facebook page.