Union City Church Van Involved in Arkansas Crash

Reports say at least 11 people were injured, when a Union City church van was involved in an accident Saturday in Arkansas.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told WREG in Memphis, that all 11 injured were passengers on the van from First United Pentecostal Church of Union City.

The two vehicle crash happened about 1:00 Saturday afternoon near Corning.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said two of the church bus passengers were airlifted to hospitals in Memphis, with others treated at nearby hospitals for minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations showed the church bus was struck by another vehicle, causing it to veer off of the roadway.