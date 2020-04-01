A Union City church will host a food distribution event on Thursday afternoon, which will abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

Bro. Dan Huggins, of the Refuge Church, said the Soul Food Cafe will start at 5:30 at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Bro. Huggins said the meals will be staged from the Women’s Building, and will be a pass thru for all who attend.

Bro. Huggins said all who come to the fairgrounds will receive a “box to go”, which will include the donation of food items from Tyson Foods of Union City.

Anyone needing food items are asked to come through the Main Gate, with volunteers assisting in the distribution.