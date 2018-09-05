A new hemp oil producing operation may be coming to Union City.

During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Union City City Council, council members changed the zoning on the old Vanity Fair building from intermediate business to planned industrial to make it possible for a hemp oil operation to move in.

In other business, the council finally approved the new lease for the vocational rehab building with the state for five years. Obion County is a co-owner of the building. The new agreement calls for a 10-percent increase in rent for the first year and two-percent for the next four years.

The Union City City Council also authorized the solicitation of bids for the Industrial Park farm land for a five-year period from 2019 through 2023.

One more concern of the council is the condition of the Learning Tree building on First Street where city officials are concerned the front of the building could fall. Jim Temple with Planning and Code told the council the building’s owners are beginning to work with contractors to fix the problem.

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, council members approved spending $41,000 dollars on new bleachers for the new T-ball field in Graham Park.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...