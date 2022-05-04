Union City Claims Championships in District-13A Tennis Tournament

In the District-13A Tennis Tournament at Bethel University, Union City brought home the championships.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Gracyn Callicott claimed her third straight District championship in singles, while the freshmen doubles team of Dani and Davey Frankum claimed the title with a thrilling win over teammates Annie Wade and Shelby Bondurant.

The Purple and Gold sweep sends Callicott, and both doubles teams, to the region individual tournament on May 16th.

Before that, the Union City girls will compete in the regional team tourney next Thursday, May 12th.