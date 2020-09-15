The District 14 Small Division golf crown was just the right fit for the Union City boys.

The Golden Tornadoes won Monday’s team championship by a single stroke – edging McKenzie 344-345 at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon.

It marked the first such title in the 11-season tenure of head coach Jason Qualls, whose squad moves on to next week’s (Monday) regional at the same venue with both team and individual state tournament berths at stake.

Union City’s Carter Walton, the top player for the Purple and Gold all season, shot 74 to tie for the tourney’s best score in regulation before falling to McKenzie’s Johnathon Moore in a playoff.