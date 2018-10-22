The Union City Golden Tornadoes Marching Band captured the “Grand Champion” award at Saturday’s Tennessee Marching Band Championships at UT-Martin.

Performing with 17 other bands during the event, Union City was also awarded the the honors of “Most Outstanding Visual Performance” and “Most Outstanding Musical Performance”, and claimed first place in Color Guard and Percussion.

Saturday also marked the first time Union City had put its entire show into the competition format.

The Golden Tornadoes will compete this Saturday at 2:40 in the “Contest of Champions” in Murfreesboro, joining 27 other bands at the event.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...