The Union City tennis team captured three championships in the District 14 Small Division Individual Tournament held at Union City.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said freshman Gracyn Callicott defeated Sam Stone, of Greenfield, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in a match that lasted over two hours.

In doubles play on the girl’s side, the Union City duo of Meg Kizer and Gussie Parks defeated teammates Zoe Cagle and Sailor Bearden 6-1, 6-1 to repeat as district champions.

On the boy’s side, Wilson Harris and Walker Ross defeated teammates Hayden Wilson and Justin Rice 6-4, 7-5 to claim the crown.

All Union City participants will advance to regional individual play next Monday and Tuesday at Bethel University.

The Union City boys will play in region team competition today (Tuesday) against Huntingdon at Bethel, with the girl’s team playing Halls on Thursday.