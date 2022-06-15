Union City Clerk Charged With Underaged Alcohol Sale

A Union City store clerk has been charged with selling alcohol to an underaged individual.

Police reports said officers observed the underaged person, with alcoholic beverages, coming from the Bee Hive Convenience Store on North Miles Avenue.

Reports said the clerk, 34 year old Yogesh Patel of Union City, allowed the teenager to purchase two 12-packs of Twisted Tea and one six-pack of Jack Daniels watermelon punch without showing any identification.

Police charged Patel with unlawful sale of alcohol and was issued a General Sessions Court date of June 22nd.

The teenager was issued a citation for unlawful possession of alcohol and a court date of June 22nd.