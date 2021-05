Employees with the Union City Public Works Department continue to assist with the pick-up of limbs.

A severe thunderstorm, during the early morning hours of May 4th, contributed a large amount of downed limbs across the city.

Public Works Director Jason Moss told City Council members that work is progressing in moving the limbs for local residents.(AUDIO)

Anyone with limbs are urged to place them at the curbside, and not into the street.