Union City Continues Recovery from Flooding

Homeowners and businesses continue their recovery from what is being called a “historic flooding” in Union City.

Union City weather watcher Brent Callicott reported 13.2 inches of rain, which occurred during two periods from 3:00 on Thursday morning through mid-morning on Friday.

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr declared a local State of Emergency that remains in effect until noon today.

Multiple home owners were evacuated early Friday morning, with many losing all of their belongings due to the rapid rising water.

Reelfoot Avenue was also closed for several hours due to the flooding.

Many businesses were also effected during the flooding, with waters causing damage to interior equipment and flooring.

During the flooding event, shelters were established in Union City to help those who were effected or displaced from their homes.